Wall Street opens mixed, coming off 2 straight weekly losses
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for energy companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market. Major indexes are coming off two weeks of losses. European markets are higher and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Shares of Facebook's parent company were lower after the European Union accused the company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business. Treasury yields are moving higher and crude oil prices were higher. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve and other central banks in their fight against inflation.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
Wall Street futures pointed higher early Monday as markets try rebound from back-to-back weekly losses, driven by fears that interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks might tip the U.S. and global economies into recession.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.2% and futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.
Wall Street fell Friday after the Fed raised its forecast of how long interest rates have to stay elevated to cool inflation that is near a four-decade high. The European Central Bank warned more rate hikes are coming.
That "hawkish rhetoric" indicates "mounting pipeline risks of a global recession," said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
U.S. consumer inflation has eased to 7.1% over a year earlier in November from June's 9.1% high but still is painfully high.
The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark short-term lending rate by one-half percentage point for its seventh hike this year. That dashed hopes the U.S. central bank might ease off increases due to signs inflation and economic activity are cooling.
The federal funds rate stands at a 15-year high of 4.25% to 4.5%. The Fed forecast that will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Its forecast doesn't call for a rate cut before 2024.
In midday trading in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London and the DAX in Frankfurt each gained 0.5%, while the CAC 40 in Paris picked up 0.6%.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5% to 3,118.95 despite the ruling Communist Party announcing Friday it will try to reverse China's economic slump by stimulating domestic consumption and the real estate market.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1.1% to 27,226.12 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.5% to 19,359.03.
The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.6% to 2,346.49 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.2% lower at 7,133.90.
India's Sensex lost 0.8% to 61,337.81. Singapore and Bangkok advanced while New Zealand and Jakarta declined.
In energy markets, U.S. benchmark crude rose 74 cents to $74.84 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.82 on Friday to $74.29. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 81 cents to $79.85 per barrel in London. It lost $2.17 from the previous session to $79.04.
The dollar declined to 136.40 yen from Friday's 136.56 yen. The euro gained to $1.0612 from $1.0600.
On Friday, the S&P 500 index lost 1.1% and turned in its second weekly decline. It is down about 19% this year. The Dow dropped 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1%.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.