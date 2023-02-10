Wall Street dips, stocks head for worst week since December
Wall Street is drifting lower on Friday as stocks head toward the close of their worst week since December.
The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading and on pace for a 1.7% loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 33,627, as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.
Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Since late last week, worries have risen that a still-strong jobs market could up the pressure on inflation and keep the Fed on track to leave rates at the higher for longer level that it's been talking about.
Higher rates can drive down inflation but also raise the risk of a recession and drag down investment prices. And central banks around the world are intent on raising rates, even if at a slower pace than before.
"For most central banks the risk is that they have tightened too little, not too much," economists led by Ethan Harris wrote in a BofA Global Research report.
"The ultimate gauge of success here is not avoiding a recession, but getting inflation on a path back to target," Harris wrote.
The worries about rates mean much of Wall Street's action has been in the bond market, where yields have climbed on expectations for a firmer Fed.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, ticked up to 3.68% from 3.66% late Thursday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, ticked up to 4.49% from 4.48%. It was at 4.08% just over a week ago and recently touched its highest level since November.
Companies have also in recent weeks been delivering a mixed set of earnings reports for the end of 2022, and Lyft tumbled 35% following its latest report. It gave a forecast for revenue in the first three months of 2023 that fell short of analysts' expectations.
Newell Brands, whose brands include Sharpie markers and Calphalon cookware, fell 6.3% despite reporting stronger revenue and profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its forecasts for revenue and earnings this upcoming year were below analysts' forecasts.
Given worries about still-high inflation and a slowing economy eating into corporate profits, analysts have been cutting their forecasts for upcoming earnings for companies. So far this year, analysts have cut their expectations for S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings by 4.5%, according to strategists at Credit Suisse. That's a deeper cut than average.
Expedia lost 6.9% after reporting weaker profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected.
Oil prices rose after Russia announced Friday that it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month. Western countries had capped the price of Russia's crude over its invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 1.3% to US$85.56 per barrel.
Benchmark U.S. crude added 1.2% to $79.00 per barrel.
AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed
