Wall Street begins dumping shares of Lyft
In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 10:31AM EDT
NEW YORK - Shares of Lyft are tumbling in its first full day of trading as a public company.
Shares fell 10 per cent Monday, hitting levels below its initial offering price of US$72 on Friday. Shares had reached $88.60, up 21 per cent, before giving ground by the end of the day.
The ride-hailing company has consistently lost money, raising doubts about its overall valuation. Even so, some investors were wowed by the company's growth in the past two years.