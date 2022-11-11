Wall Street adds to its big winning week; crypto falls again

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?

Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.

OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?

At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.