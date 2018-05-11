

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Wage growth hit its highest level in nearly six years last month as the economy posted a net loss of 1,100 jobs and an unemployment rate that held steady at 5.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada's latest jobs report shows wages in April were up 3.6 per cent compared with a year ago, the largest increase since October 2012.

The indicator, which is closely monitored by the Bank of Canada ahead of its interest-rate decisions, posted an annual increase of 3.3 per cent in March.

The overall decline in the number of jobs last month was so small the agency did not consider it statistically significant, while the unemployment rate stayed at its record low of 5.8 per cent for a third-straight month.

The agency says the economy produced 28,800 full-time jobs last month and shed 30,000 part-time positions.

The report also showed a decrease of 13,600 positions in the country's public sector, while the number of private-sector jobs rose by 28,000.

Compared with 12 months earlier, the employment was up 1.5 per cent following the creation of 278,300 jobs, which was fuelled by 378,300 new full-time positions.

The data was released in the Labour Force Survey for April, 2018 online on Friday.

A quick look at April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.8)

5.8 per cent (5.8) Employment rate: 61.6 per cent (61.7)

61.6 per cent (61.7) Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.5)

65.4 per cent (65.5) Number unemployed: 1,155,000 (1,142,100)

1,155,000 (1,142,100) Number working: 18,603,700 (18,604,800)

18,603,700 (18,604,800) Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.1 per cent (10.9)

11.1 per cent (10.9) Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.1)

5.3 per cent (5.1) Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.8)

Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 14.5 per cent (14.2)

Prince Edward Island 11.2 (10.3)

Nova Scotia 6.7 (7.4)

New Brunswick 8.0 (8.0)

Quebec 5.4 (5.6)

Ontario 5.6 (5.5)

Manitoba 6.1 (6.2)

Saskatchewan 6.3 (5.8)

Alberta 6.7 (6.3)

British Columbia 5.0 (4.7)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):