Volkswagen sales hit record of 10.74 million in 2017
A Volkswagen logo is seen on the grill of a Volkswagen on display in Pittsburgh, Feb. 14, 2013. (AP / Gene J. Puskar)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 7:04AM EST
FRANKFURT -- German automaker Volkswagen had record sales of 10.74 million vehicles last year as markets in Brazil and Russia rebounded strongly.
Sales rose 4.3 per cent from 10.30 million in 2016, when Volkswagen passed Japanese rival Toyota to become the globe's largest auto producer for that year.
The figures show the Wolfsburg-based company continuing its effort to move past a scandal that broke in September 2015 over cars it had rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.
Sales last year were boosted by a strong December, when sales rose 8.5 per cent. For the year, the company saw big jumps in Russia and Brazil, and significant gains in China and the United States.
CEO Matthias Mueller said in a statement Wednesday that "we are thankful for the trust of our customers."
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate amid strong economic environment
- Alberta monitors, makes contingency plans on road clearing in U.K. firm bankruptcy
- Global shares track weakness on Wall St; China shares higher
- 'Twice the headache': Why it's getting harder for Canadians to enter U.S.
- Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax