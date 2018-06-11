Voisey's Bay mine expansion gets green light, N.L. premier announces
A tailings pond at Voisey's Bay nickel mine site is shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Inco)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 9:26AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador's premier says Brazilian mining company Vale will proceed with construction of an underground mine at Voisey's Bay, extending operations by at least 15 years.
Construction will begin this summer and Premier Dwight Ball says it will take approximately five years to complete.
Vale halted the expansion project in 2017 as it reviewed global operations when nickel prices dropped.
The mining operation in northeastern Labrador opened in 2005 and currently employs about 500 people.
More than half of the workforce in the remote area accessible by plane is Inuit or Innu, while more than 80 per cent of contracts are with Indigenous-owned and operated businesses.
Mining analysts say excess nickel inventory prompted global producers to be conservative about spending, but the long-term outlook is bright because of the metal's use in electric car batteries and stainless steel.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Voisey's Bay mine expansion gets green light, N.L. premier announces
- Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada's supply-managed dairy system
- Paris bistros and terraces feel endangered, seek UN status
- All Canadian Starbucks stores closing this afternoon for anti-bias training
- Bitcoin hits two-month low after South Korean exchange hacked