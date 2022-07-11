Via Rail strike averted after tentative deal reached, service will continue pending ratification
Via Rail strike averted after tentative deal reached, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that may have suspended passenger rail service across Canada.
Both the rail company and union confirmed normal service will continue pending ratification of the deal.
This is a breaking news story. More to come. Below is a previous version of this story.
Unifor says it has yet again pushed back the deadline for a strike by Via Rail workers that could lead to the immediate suspension of passenger rail services across Canada.
Union spokesman Hamid Osman said earlier that "talks are progressing" when he said the deadline had been pushed back from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT on Monday.
Just before the clock struck 8, the union tweeted that talks had been extended again, and that the new strike deadline is Tuesday morning at 12 a.m. EDT.
Unifor initially issued a 72-hour strike notice to the national rail carrier on Friday, indicating 2,400 employees were prepared to walk off the job if a new contract could not be negotiated by 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
A strike would see maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff all hit the picket line and force Via to pause services across the country.
Unifor said job security was the main issue on the table during labour negotiations.
"Again we want to reinforce that we are committed to achieving an agreement and will continue to stay at the bargaining table so as long as talks continue to progress," said the tweet on Monday evening from Unifor that announced the latest extension to Tuesday morning.
Unifor's national secretary-treasurer said in Sunday's statement that its bargaining committees are "steadfast" in pursuing a deal that "respects and values" workers.
The union has since pushed back the deadline multiple times as talks continue with the rail operator.
Early Monday morning, Via Rail issued its own statement, saying it is committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement.
President and CEO Martin R Landry also noted that with the summer travel season here, the threat of a strike has created additional stress for the company's passengers and the communities it serves.
Via has also promised to allow its customers to make changes to their travel plans without service fees for any departures before July 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian tech talent still in demand, despite layoffs and recession predictions
Thousands of tech workers started hunting for new jobs as layoffs rippled across the industry in recent weeks, but many say these workers won't be on the market long.
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Surging energy prices harmful to families, should drive green transition: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is absolutely concerned with the struggles Canadians are facing as a result of inflation, but insists the current energy crisis is another reason to focus on the green transition.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.