Veteran Quebec TV exec Marie-Philippe Bouchard named new CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada

OTTAWA -

A seasoned Quebec television executive has been appointed as the next president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says Marie-Philippe Bouchard will step into the top role at Canada's public broadcaster.

She begins a five-year term on Jan. 3, 2025.

Bouchard has been president and CEO of TV5 Quebec Canada since 2016 and previously worked in various management positions at the CBC.

Bouchard was part of the committee St-Onge set up last May to consider the future of CBC/Radio-Canada.

Bouchard replaces Catherine Tait, who has been president of the CBC since 2018.

CBC said Tuesday that Bouchard's appointment is the result of a "rigorous, open, transparent and merit-based selection process."

On Monday, Tait said she believes members of the parliamentary heritage committee have been using her appearances to "vilify and discredit" both her and the public broadcaster, as she was called to testify about bonuses awarded to executives amid a budget shortfall.