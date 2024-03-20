Utility and tech stocks boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also rise

Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
Strength in utility and technology stocks helped Canada's main stock index move up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.22 points at 21,937.80.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.80 points at 39,143.56. The S&P 500 index was up 3.84 points at 5,182.35 points, while the Nasdaq composite was up 11.05 points at 16,177.84.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude contract was down US$1.39 at US$81.34 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$2,161.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.06 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
A South Carolina woman had her hand amputated following a freak accident with a hair dryer.
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.
A Washington state man accused of helping kill thousands of birds is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to shooting eagles on an American Indian reservation in Montana and selling their feathers and body parts on the black market.
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales ' medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.
A B.C. man who had second thoughts after e-transferring a $2,100 payment for a ragdoll kitten he found on Kijiji is legally entitled to a full refund, according to a small claims decision that sheds some light on the law on these types of transactions.
Spring may have officially arrived, but most Canadians can expect a blast of wintery weather this week as temperatures drop and snow blankets parts of the country.
A B.C. man who had second thoughts after e-transferring a $2,100 payment for a ragdoll kitten he found on Kijiji is legally entitled to a full refund, according to a small claims decision that sheds some light on the law on these types of transactions.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it has spent more than $33,000 on dismantling and cleaning up three encampments that had previously been authorized by the city for unhoused people.
Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.
Plans by Texas to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally were again on hold Wednesday after setting off uncertainty along the border and anger from Mexico flared during a brief few hours that the law was allowed to take effect.
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales ' medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
India became America’s leading shrimp supplier, accounting for about 40 per cent of the shrimp consumed in the U.S., in part because media reports including an AP investigation exposed modern day slavery in the Thai seafood industry.
A South Korean chemical tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday, authorities said, killing eight people on board. One crew member survived, and the fate of two others was unknown.
A Washington state man accused of helping kill thousands of birds is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to shooting eagles on an American Indian reservation in Montana and selling their feathers and body parts on the black market.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
The CEO of Dalian Enterprises, one of the companies tangentially involved in the development of the ArriveCan border app, denies that multiple layers of contractors and sub-contractors were used to blur the contracting process for nefarious purposes.
A South Carolina woman had her hand amputated following a freak accident with a hair dryer.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
There's a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.
Astronomers are expecting a 'new star' to appear in the night sky anytime between now and September, and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight, according to NASA.
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger have plans to team up once again for a new movie.
TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.
Advocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing must improve safety culture and address quality issues before the agency will allow the planemaker to boost 737 MAX production.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
Frenchies remained the United States' most commonly registered purebred dogs last year, according to American Kennel Club rankings released Wednesday.
Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, who for almost four decades dazzled the fashion world with his luscious use of colors and fabrics, said Tuesday that he will step down as creative director of his namesake brand at the end of June.
The Vancouver Canucks have talked a lot recently about standing strong in the face of adversity. Words became action on Tuesday when the team withstood a late push to collect a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
South Korean police said they’ve found no explosives at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome after searching the site Wednesday following a reported bomb threat against Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
Mark Scheifele scored three goals, Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
Just after midnight Monday, the price for gasoline at stations throughout Metro Vancouver climbed above $2 per litre, before dipping ever so slightly below the two-dollar mark.