USMCA trade deal could be signed this week, future Mexican minister says
President Donald Trump talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a G-7 Summit welcome ceremony in Charlevoix, Canada on June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 10:04AM EST
MEXICO CITY -- The man tapped to head Mexico's finance ministry after Dec. 1 says officials are expected to sign a revamped trade agreement with the United States and Canada at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina this week.
Carlos Urzua said late Monday that "all possibilities" point to a signing in Argentina.
He said the pact would then have to be ratified by the legislatures in all three countries.
Urzua will lead the ministry when Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes office Saturday.
The new deal was once known as the North American Free Trade Agreement, but was renegotiated this year and been renamed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Accenture will add 800 new technology jobs in Canada by the end of 2020
- Materials sector weighs on TSX, U.S. stock markets mixed; loonie down
- GM job cuts, closures not a symptom of Trump's trade agenda, analysts say
- Maple Leaf Foods to build new London plant, shutter 3 others in Ontario
- USMCA trade deal could be signed this week, future Mexican minister says