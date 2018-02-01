United joins Delta in tightening rules for comfort animals
A United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off for its first scheduled commercial flight from Houston to Chicago, with more than 200 customers on board Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012 in Houston at Bush International Airport. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Eric Kayne)
David Koenig, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 1:31PM EST
DALLAS -- United Airlines wants to see more paperwork before passengers fly with an emotional-support animal -- and don't even try to bring a peacock on board.
The airline announced Thursday that it will tighten rules starting March 1. The changes are similar to those coming at Delta.
United says owners will have to confirm that their animal is trained to behave in public, and they'll need a vaccination form signed by a veterinarian. The vet will have to vouch that the animal isn't a health or safety threat to other people.
The airline says the number of comfort animals has jumped 75 per cent in the last year and there has been a big increase in animal-related incidents. United got headlines recently for banning a passenger with a peacock.
