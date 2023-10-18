Business

    • United Air rolling out plan that lets passengers in economy class with window seats to board first

    A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. United Airlines says that it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights. The airline said in an internal memo that it will implement the plan on Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. United Airlines says that it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights. The airline said in an internal memo that it will implement the plan on Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

    United Airlines says that it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights.

    The airline said in an internal memo that it will implement the plan on Oct. 26. The plan, known as WILMA, for window, middle and aisle, was tested at four domestic locations and one hub. United said that it's shown to save up to two minutes of boarding time.

    The change will begin with passengers in Group 4. Those with window seats will board first, followed by those with middle seats and then those with aisle seats. United said that multiple customers on the same economy reservation, such as families, will be allowed to board their flight together.

    The plan will be implemented on domestic flights and some international flights.

    Individuals in first class and business class will see no change in their boarding process. There's also no change for the pre-boarding group that includes travellers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, active-duty military and families travelling with children that are 2 years old or younger.

    On Tuesday United reported that it it earned US$1.14 billion in the vacation-heavy third quarter, but the airline forecast weaker profit the rest of the year due to surging jet fuel prices and the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv during the Israel-Hamas war.

    United said its fourth-quarter adjusted profit would be between US$1.50 and US$1.80 per share, short of Wall Street's expectations for US$2.09 per share.

    The high end of the United forecast assumes that the airline will resume Tel Aviv flights next month, while the low end assumes no more flights this year. United and many other airlines halted the flights shortly after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

    Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell more than 7 per cent before the market open on Wednesday.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Scotiabank cutting 3% of global workforce

    Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News