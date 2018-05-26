

The Canadian Press





LAVAL, Que. -- The unions representing train operators and signalling workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. have served the company with notice of a strike action.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have told CP Rail they will be in a position to strike as of 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

In a statement issued Saturday, the unions accuse the company of "refusing to negotiate seriously," after workers rejected its latest contract offer on Friday.

In its own statement, CP says it has "commenced its work stoppage contingency plan" and will work toward a safe wind-down of operations.

In the meantime, the railway promises to continue meeting with union representatives in the hopes of reaching a settlement before the strike deadline.

Via Rail Canada, southern Ontario transit operator Metrolinx, and the The BC Rapid Transit Co. have all said a strike at CP Rail would result in disruptions.