

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - The union that represents pilots at WestJet has called for a strike vote to press its demand for its first contract.

The Air Line Pilots Association says pilots began voting Wednesday and the balloting will continue for 15 days.

The Calgary-based airline and its pilots have been in contract negotiations since September.

A 60-day conciliation process ends April 27.

The pilots could then launch a strike after a 21-day cooling off period.

Capt. Rob McFadyen, chairman of the association's master executive council, says the two sides remain far apart on working conditions, compensation and job security.