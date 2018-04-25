Union that represents WestJet pilots calls for strike vote to press for contract
A WestJet airplane is seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 9:56PM EDT
CALGARY - The union that represents pilots at WestJet has called for a strike vote to press its demand for its first contract.
The Air Line Pilots Association says pilots began voting Wednesday and the balloting will continue for 15 days.
The Calgary-based airline and its pilots have been in contract negotiations since September.
A 60-day conciliation process ends April 27.
The pilots could then launch a strike after a 21-day cooling off period.
Capt. Rob McFadyen, chairman of the association's master executive council, says the two sides remain far apart on working conditions, compensation and job security.
