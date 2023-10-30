Business

    • Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike

    Signage for Unifor’s auto talks is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. U(THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin) Signage for Unifor’s auto talks is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. U(THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
    TORONTO -

    Unifor said on Monday it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike action.

    A Unifor spokesperson said in an email a "tentative agreement has been reached with Stellantis ending strike action at all Unifor facilities."

    On Sunday the two sides failed to reach a negotiation, leading to a brief strike.

    Unifor said more than 8,000 workers had walked off the job at Stellantis facilities in Canada after negotiations failed, in a statement published by The Canadian Press.

    Unifor said it was attempting to reach a similar deal with Stellantis as it did with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors.

    Stellantis and Unifor continued to negotiate throughout the night on Sunday before reaching a "tentative agreement" on Monday.

    Negotiations with Stellantis' U.S. counterparts ended on Saturday with a deal averting strike action.

     

    With files from The Canadian Press 

