Unifor members at Via Rail ratify new collective agreement on wages, benefits
Members of Unifor Local 100 and National Council 4000 have voted to accept a new three-year deal with Via Rail that will see workers get better wages and greater benefits.
A tentative deal was initially struck on July 11 just ahead of a deadline that would have seen some 2,400 workers walk off the job.
With the collective agreement now ratified, wages will improve by 5.5 per cent retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022 and then by 3.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in the following years.
In addition, skilled trades will see an immediate trade adjustment of $1.25 effective Jan. 1, 2022 and an additional trade adjustment of 75 cents effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Unifor's national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne commended the bargaining committees in a news release, saying that they were "principled and smart with their demands."
Unifor represents more than 2,000 maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at Via Rail.
#Unifor Members at VIA Rail ratify collective agreement. #canlab #cdnpoli https://t.co/ktrzROpcsR pic.twitter.com/ObeK8BcfOs— Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) August 2, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
Some grocery products see price drops, despite sky-high inflation
While Canadians are feeling the pocketbook pain of soaring inflation, some products, such as chicken and tomatoes, have actually gotten cheaper in recent months.
Canadian class-action settlements you could submit a claim for
Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.