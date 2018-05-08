Uncertainty over marine protection areas hurts offshore investment: N.L. premier
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball takes questions from the media following the speech from the throne at the Confederation Building in St. John's on March 28, 2017. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 11:15AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador's premier says confusion and uncertainty over federal efforts to protect marine areas have stranded crucial offshore oil investment.
Dwight Ball says future decisions should be timely and based on good science -- not pressure from what he called special interest groups.
He made the comments to the National Advisory Panel on Marine Protected Area Standards.
There are now two marine protected areas off Newfoundland and Labrador, with a third proposed for the Laurentian Channel off its southwest coast.
The panel is collecting input for a report due in September to federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc and the coast guard.
It's to advise on developing standards for marine protected areas using guidelines from the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The federal government has committed to protecting 10 per cent of Canada's marine areas by 2020.
