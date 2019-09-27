2nd wave of protests caps week focused on climate action
Canadian youth take calls from drastic climate action to the streets today
Greta Thunberg's four simple steps to combat climate change
Comedic helpline for 'adults angry at a child' approved by Greta Thunberg herself
Trudeau meets Thunberg in Montreal as climate marches dominate federal campaign
What you need to know about the climate strikes across Canada
UN protocol used by youths in climate complaint not available to Canadian kids
Trudeau meets Thunberg in Montreal as climate marches dominate federal campaign
Indigenous teen to advocate for clean water in Canada at UN