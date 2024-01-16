Business

    • Uber says it's working with Tesla to boost EV adoption among drivers

    File - Tesla electric vehicles are charged at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) File - Tesla electric vehicles are charged at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
    Uber is working with Tesla to promote use of electric vehicles by its drivers in the United States as it works towards becoming emission-free in U.S. and Canadian cities by 2030, the ride-hailing platform told Reuters on Tuesday.

    Uber is offering its drivers exclusive purchase incentives of up to US$2,000 for Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y, apart from existing federal tax credits.

    "We know from listening to Uber drivers that the cost of ownership and access to convenient charging are the top two barriers preventing them from going electric, and we are... (working with) Tesla to tackle both of these issues," said Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of mobility and business operations at Uber.

    As per the initiative, drivers will be able to use a referral code to purchase vehicles directly from Tesla's factory or from available inventory, while supplies last. They must purchase and receive the vehicle through March 31 and complete 100 trips by May 15 to be eligible.

    Uber has initiated test drive events at Tesla stores.

    Starting with New York City, Uber has begun sharing data with Tesla on where its drivers need charging infrastructure the most, which includes areas where drivers do most of their trips.

    As of last year, Uber had 74,000 active EV drivers in the United States, Canada and Europe.

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

