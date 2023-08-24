Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.
The new rule applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber's ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats. Previously drivers as young as 19 could sign up.
Those under 25 who activated their accounts prior to Wednesday can continue to drive for Uber, the company said.
Insurance rates for Uber's California drivers are significantly higher than for personal vehicles or taxi drivers, according to a company statement announcing the change.
"As a result of these lopsided requirements, personal injury attorneys have created a cottage industry specializing in suing rideshare platforms like ours, pushing Uber's California state-mandated commercial insurance costs to rise by more than 65 per cent in just two years," the company said. "By increasing the age requirement for new drivers to 25, we hope to mitigate the growth of those costs."
All 50 states require commercial insurance for drivers to earn money with a ride-hailing service. Uber maintains commercial auto insurance for drivers -- including at least $1 million of liability coverage once a ride is accepted. Personal auto insurance typically doesn't cover activity on ride-hailing apps.
The minimum age is already 25 for those driving for Lyft, Uber's main competitor.
Starting Thursday, drivers under 25 trying to sign up with Uber will receive an email explaining the new policy and providing a link to more information.
The new restriction coincides with a resurgence in passengers following a deep downturn due to the pandemic.
Uber is now handling more rides than it did in 2019, raising the company's hopes that it may finally realize its long-term of goal of becoming consistently profitable.
Realizing that objective has sharpened management's focus on cost control, a factor that may have contributed to the decision to drop 25-and-under drivers.
Uber's food delivery service, which will continue to let that demographic work as drivers, accounts for one-third of the company's revenue.
Uber hopes to work with state lawmakers and industry experts "to discuss legislative and regulatory changes that will improve the experience for all California drivers," according to its statement.
MORE Business News
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.