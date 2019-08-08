

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Uber lost US$5.24 billion in the second quarter after making huge stock-based payouts in the months following its stock market debut.

The ride-hailing giant said Wednesday it paid $3.9 billion in stock-based compensation and expenses during the quarter. It also paid $298 million in stock and cash to drivers to show appreciation in connection with the IPO.

The loss per share including those expenses totalled $4.72.

Uber's revenue rose 14% to $3.17 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a loss of $2.03 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion, on average.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters he expects the losses to diminish in coming years while the company invests aggressively. He says there's no doubt the business will eventually become profitable.