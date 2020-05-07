Uber loses US$2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 4:25PM EDT
In this May 10, 2019, file photo a banner for Uber is draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange before the world's largest ride-hailing service holds its initial public offering. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NEW YORK -- Uber lost US$2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to stop the bleeding, the ride-hailing giant said Thursday it is offloading Jump, its bike and scooter business, to Lime, a company in which it is investing $85 million.
Uber brought in $3.54 billion in revenue in the first quarter, up 14% from the same time last year.
Revenue in its Eats meal delivery business grew 53% as customers shuttered at home ramped up demand.
But its bottom line was hurt when the value of Uber's investment in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, Singapore-based Grab and others plummeted by $2.1 billion as demand collapsed in those regions.