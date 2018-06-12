Uber driver who kicked out two kissing women has license suspended
NEW YORK -- An Uber driver who kicked two kissing women out of his car and had his New York livery license suspended says the women also played loud music on their phones.
Driver Ahmad El Boutari tells the Daily News one of the women put her feet on the seat.
The women were on their way from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Saturday when they exchanged what they call a "peck" on the lips. They say the driver forced them out.
A cellphone video taken by one of the women shows the driver saying kissing in an Uber is illegal.
Uber says it does not tolerate discrimination and is investigating.
The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission calls the driver's behaviour "ridiculous."
