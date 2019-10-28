

Andrew Ramos, WPIX





Like many professional makeup artists, Christina Milano is a regular customer at Sephora.

In the past year alone, she has spent more than US$5,000 on the beauty retailer’s website.

A recent order, however, left her stunned.

In addition to foundation, Milano received a chalky surprise — and it wasn’t bronzer.

“So I end up looking through it and I find a dollar bill and its folded really really well,” she explained. “And there is a straw inside as well, and inside was cocaine.”

While no actual test was done on the substance, Milano says she’s certain that it was cocaine based on its texture and appearance.

“To receive drugs in the mail that’s highly illegal, I could’ve gotten in trouble for that,” she told PIX11.

What appeared to be a company ID for a Sephora worker was also stuffed inside the package, which originated from the company’s distribution center in Maryland.

After she contacted Sephora, a customer service rep issued an apology, $100 in online credit and even served up advice.

“Flush the foreign objects down the toilet,” the customer service representative told Milano over an email, she said.

“I felt like they should’ve called me over the phone — something a little bit more personal than just an email.”

Milano who has kept the evidence, is still trying to make sense of the makeup mixup. She believes it was a prank that went too far.

In a statement to PIX11, a Sephora spokesperson said the company “investigated the matter and taken appropriate actions. Sephora prides itself on our delivery and supply chain experiences and have a zero-tolerance policy around illegal substances in the workplace.”

Despite the circumstances, Milano is not bitter.

“I would still love a more personal apology from them but truly I still will shop at Sephora — I love them.”