U.S. Tim Hortons franchisee group sues RBI over alleged price gouging, equity theft
A Tim Hortons coffee cup is seen in New York on Wednesday, July 22, 2009. (AP / Seth Wenig)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:53PM EDT
A group of U.S. Tim Hortons franchisees filed a lawsuit today alleging their parent company engaged in price gouging and equity theft.
The American chapter of the Great White North Franchisee Association filed the suit in a Florida county court claiming Restaurant Brands International and Tim Hortons USA strip them of income and profit through increased and improper franchisee fees.
The suit also claims the company requires franchisees who want to sell their stores to first offer it to the company for the depreciated value of the furniture, fixtures and equipment.
The GWNFA wants the court to declare the practices a breach of contract.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
RBI and Tim Hortons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Samsung, workers reach deal on compensation for workers' deaths
- China insists U.S. airlines describe Taiwan as part of China
- New York Daily News slashes editorial staff in half
- Toronto stock index up moderately after falling Monday; U.S. markets also gain
- Sears retirees ask court for retailer's remaining funds for pension deficit