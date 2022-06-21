U.S. Supreme Court rejects Musk-backed challenge to SEC's 'gag' rule
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Musk-backed challenge to SEC's 'gag' rule
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge brought by a former Xerox Corp executive and backed by Elon Musk to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule requiring people who agree to settlements with the agency not to deny its allegations against them.
The justices declined to hear former Xerox chief financial officer Barry Romeril's appeal of a lower court's decision that the rule does not violate his free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Romeril agreed under the rule not to deny accounting fraud allegations he settled with the SEC in 2003.
Musk, the Tesla Inc CEO and world's richest person, is seeking to end his own 2018 SEC settlement. Musk in April signed on to a legal brief in support of Romeril. Musk's settlement required a Tesla lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter, resolving an SEC lawsuit accusing him of defrauding investors by tweeting that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private, though a buyout was not close.
Defendants can contest SEC allegations, but an agency policy dating back to 1972 states that when they settle without admitting wrongdoing they must also agree not to contradict the agency's findings. If a defendant violates their settlement, the SEC can seek to undo it and litigate the claims.
Critics have called it a "gag" rule. The SEC has said dumping the rule would undermine its credibility and strain its resources by prompting more trials.
Romeril was one of six executives who settled allegations of inflating Xerox's earnings by US$1.4 billion in the late 1990s. He agreed to pay more than $5 million in penalties and be permanently barred from serving as an officer of a public company.
Romeril made a bid to strike the no-deny provision from his deal in 2019, which a Manhattan-based federal judge denied. Romeril then argued to the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the judge never had the authority to approve the settlement because it unconstitutionally violated free speech protections.
The 2nd Circuit found last year that Romeril had waived his right to free speech in order to avoid litigation, rejecting his argument that the agreement violated the First Amendment.
Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Judy Godoy; Editing by Will Dunham
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
Freeland's 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.