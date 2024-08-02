Business

    • U.S. sues ByteDance, TikTok over children privacy violations

    The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
    WASHINGTON -

    The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Friday against TikTok and parent company ByteDance for failing to protect children's privacy on the social media app.

    The government said TikTok violated a law that prohibits collecting, using, or disclosing personal information from children under 13 without parental consent.

    The DOJ said TikTok knowingly permitted children to create regular TikTok accounts, and then create and share short-form videos and messages with adults and others on the regular TikTok platform. TikTok collected personal information from these children without obtaining consent from their parents.

    In March, a source told Reuters the FTC could resolve a probe into TikTok over allegedly faulty privacy and data security practices by either filing suit or reaching a settlement.

    Reuters in 2020 first reported the FTC and the U.S. Justice Department were looking into allegations the popular social media app failed to live up to a 2019 agreement aimed at protecting children's privacy.

    The Chinese-owned short-video platform boasts around 170 million U.S. users, and is currently fighting a new law that would force ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.

    The company last year faced fines from the European Union and U.K. over its handling of children's data.

    On Tuesday, U.S. Senate passed a bill that would extend COPPA to cover teenagers up to age 17, ban targeted advertising to kids and teens, and give parents and kids the option to delete their information from social media platforms.

    The bill would need to pass in the Republican-controlled House, currently on recess until September, to become law.

    TikTok said in June it has been working with the FTC for more than a year to address the agency's concerns and said it was "disappointed the agency is pursuing litigation instead of continuing to work with us on a reasonable solution."

    (Reporting by Jody Godoy and David ShepardsonEditing by Nick Zieminski)

    Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

