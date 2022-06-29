S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy, base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 189.42 points at 19,033.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 50.02 points at 30,997.01. The S&P 500 index was down 7.24 points at 3,814.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.74 points at 11,162.80.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.67 cents US compared with 77.74 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude oil contract was up 74 cents at US$112.50 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$6.65 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$4.40 at US$1,816.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.78 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022
