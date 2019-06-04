U.S. stocks surge higher amid trade optimism, Toronto stock market up
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 1:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 4, 2019 12:07PM EDT
TORONTO -- The strength in the financial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index, while U.S. stock markets surged higher amid optimism the U.S. and Mexico could avoid a trade fight.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.37 points at 16,063.26 47.37.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 415.84 points at 25,235.62. The S&P 500 index was up 40.41 points at 2,784.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 135.09 points at 7,468.11.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.49 cents US compared with an average of 74.24 cents US on Monday.
The July crude contract was up 26 cents at US$53.51 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.42 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$2.20 at US$1,325.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.40 of a cent at US$2.65 a pound.
