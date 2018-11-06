

Marley Jay, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks are rising Tuesday morning as technology stocks recover some of the big losses they took over the last month. Companies including CVS Health and Booking Holdings are rising after releasing strong third quarter reports. Stocks have settled down in the last few days as traders wait for results from midterm elections.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,748 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 58 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 25,520. The Nasdaq composite jumped 57 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 7,385. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 1 point, or 0.1 per cent, to 1,548.

Stocks dropped in October and recovered a sliver of their gains during a three-day rally last week. Since then they've made smaller moves as investors anticipate the outcome of the midterm elections. Control of the House of Representatives and Senate are up for grabs and 36 governorships are being contested. Investors will be watching to see how the vote might influence U.S. trade, economic and security policies. Stocks tend to fall before midterm elections and then rally once the voting is over.

CVS HAS THE RECEIPTS: Drugstore and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health rose 2.4 per cent to $75.48 after its results topped Wall Street forecasts in the third quarter. It was helped by a large bump in prescriptions. CVS also said it expects to complete its purchase of health insurer Aetna before the Thanksgiving holiday.

BOOK 'EM: Booking Holdings, which operates the Priceline travel website, also surpassed estimates in the latest quarter and gave stronger-than-expected projections for the current quarter. The stock rose 7.1 per cent to $2,003.

DRIVEN TO DISTRACTION: Rental car company Avis sank 5.7 per cent to $29.27 after its profit and sales disappointed investors. The stock has slumped 35 per cent this year.

Prescription drug distributor AmerisourceBergen fell 6.8 per cent to $82.55 after its sales came up short of analyst forecasts.

BUFFERING: Technology and internet stocks were mostly higher. Apple added 1.3 per cent to $204.29 after it plunged 9 per cent over the previous two days. Microsoft gained 1 per cent to $108.60. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, picked up 1.7 per cent to $1,073 and Facebook added 1.4 per cent to $150.82.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil edged down 0.2 per cent to $62.98 a barrel in New York, and Brent crude dipped 0.2 per cent to $73.04 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.20 per cent from 3.19 per cent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.27 yen from 113.21 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1418.

OVERSEAS: Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.7 per cent while Germany's DAX added 0.1 per cent. The France, the CAC 40 lost 0.2 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1 per cent and the Kospi in South Korea added 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng bounced gained 0.7 per cent.