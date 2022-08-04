U.S. stocks remain mixed amid earnings, economic updates
Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52 points, or 0.2%, to 32,760 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
Oil prices edged lower and weighed on energy stocks. Exxon Mobil fell 1.8%. A mix of retailers and industrial companies made solid gains. Best Buy rose 1.9% and Deere rose 1.6%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.69% from 2.74% late Wednesday.
Stocks have meandered week, leaving major indexes mostly higher. August's gain follows a standout July that was the S&P 500's best month since late 2020. But markets remain volatile as investors try to determine the economy's path ahead amid the highest inflation in four decades and efforts from central banks to fight higher prices.
Earnings remain in focus on Wall Street as investors look for more clues on how inflation is impacting various industries. Twinkie maker Hostess fell 5% after giving investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year. Bleach and consumer products maker Clorox fell 4.2% after also announcing a weak earnings forecast.
Companies have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing to help offset the impact of inflation on supply chains, but the pressure has become too much for many consumers. A surge in gasoline prices throughout the year worsened inflation and prompted spending cutbacks.
The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try and slow the economy and temper inflation, along with other central banks. The Bank of England on Thursday initiated its biggest rate hike in more than a quarter century.
The Fed's policy has investors concerned that the central bank could hit the brakes too hard and veer the economy into a recession.
A bright point in the broader economy has been a strong employment market. New data from the Labor Department on Thursday showed the number of Americans applying for jobless benefits last week rose in-line with expectations, as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.
The latest data follows updates earlier this week showing that job openings remain at record highs. On Friday, the Labor Department delivers its July jobs report, which is expected to show some signs of tightening.
Investors are closely watching the latest jobs data to gauge whether any tightening in the employment market might prompt the Fed to eventually ease up on its interest rate hikes, potentially lessening the chance of the central bank bringing on a recession.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
Some grocery products see price drops, despite sky-high inflation
While Canadians are feeling the pocketbook pain of soaring inflation, some products, such as chicken and tomatoes, have actually gotten cheaper in recent months.