U.S. stocks rally as investors brace for presidential election outcome

Live election results: Results pour in as votes counted in key battleground states
More than half of states across the country have closed their polls as voters wait to see whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will win the 2024 election.
U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as Wall Street awaited the results of a closely contested presidential race.
The Dow closed 425 points, or 1 per cent higher; the S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent; and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.4 per cent, all underscoring investor optimism as Americans cast their ballots.
Market futures continued their upward ascent in early after-hours trading. Futures on the Dow jumped nearly 300 points while the S&P 500 jumped by a half percentage point as election results began to stream in on Tuesday night.
“The market appears to be in an anticipatory relief rally now that the election is here,” said Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates in a note to investors Tuesday. “While it’s still anyone’s call on where the chips will fall on the election, putting it behind in either direction is a relief.”
Historically, stocks have often risen on election day. This marks the sixth-straight election day gain for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Yet, with the race between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump exceptionally tight, economists warn of potential volatility ahead, especially if results take days — or even weeks — to finalize. In 2020, it took several days to declare Joe Biden the winner, while the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore famously dragged on for more than a month.
The prospect of a delayed or contested result could amplify market swings.
“With election day finally here, expect more market volatility, particularly if the wait for a result is long or contested. Political divisiveness presents a risk to investor sentiment,” said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial.
“Though having gone through the ‘hanging chads’ of the Bush vs. Gore election in 2000, legal challenges, recounts, and the Jan. 6 experience, perhaps markets are battle-tested for election chaos,” Turnquist added.
As results begin to pour in, sectors of the market could react differently based on the leading candidate. A Harris lead could drive gains in green energy and manufacturing stocks, given expected pushes for infrastructure spending, clean energy and social programs. However, tech and finance may face greater regulatory scrutiny. A Trump lead would favor energy, finance and industrial sectors, with investors anticipating continued tax cuts and a lenient regulatory stance, said Turnquist.
Cryptocurrencies jumped in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Bitcoin climbed above $71,000, while Dogecoin, the volatile cryptocurrency championed by Elon Musk, a high-profile backer of Trump, bounced 6% over the last day.
Still, stocks have historically movef higher in the months after elections regardless of the result. “Most stock price movements over time are driven by earnings, inflation, and interest rates. Policy does matter, particularly tax and trade policy, but not as much as some might think,” said Turnquist.
Traders are bracing for a turbulent week. Just two days after election day, the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision, the first since cutting rates by half a point. The Fed’s announcement comes amid new data showing signs of a cooling labor market, adding another layer to an already stacked week for markets.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday.
Outlets across the United States have been crunching numbers, parsing polls and working their magic models to predict the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
A mortgage broker who totalled his Lamborghini and left a passenger with life-altering injuries after trying to pass a Toronto streetcar at nearly three times the speed limit has been handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.
Hoax bomb threats, many of which appeared to originate from Russian email domains, were directed on Tuesday at polling locations in four battleground states - Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin - as U.S. election day voting was underway, the FBI said.
Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday as it swirled past Jamaica and chugged toward western Cuba.
Canadians from coast to coast are gathering with a mixture of excitement and anxiety to watch the U.S. election results.
The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.
Depending on how the results shake out south of the border, Americans might start looking up how to move to Canada. A government department spokesperson says Canada.ca is designed to accommodate high traffic volumes.
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure -- and getting testy about it.
This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not.
Former military defence contractor Leonard 'Fat Leonard' Francis was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for masterminding a decade-long bribery scheme that swept up dozens of U.S. Navy officers, federal prosecutors said.
The US$1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes that Elon Musk's political action committee is hosting in swing states can continue through Tuesday's presidential election, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Monday.
An Iranian official claimed Tuesday that Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd died before Tehran could execute him -- directly contradicting the country's earlier announcement he had been put to death.
Florida voters rejected a ballot measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults at least 21 years old and allowed them to possess up to three ounces of marijuana.
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly defends the purchase of a $9 million condo for the Consulate General of New York City at a parliamentary committee, as a necessary investment.
Information commissioner Caroline Maynard is slated to answer questions from MPs today on her proposed reappointment.
Doctors say they are seeing an unusual spike in walking pneumonia cases in parts of Canada, particularly in kids, but their message for parents is not to panic, as treatment options are available.
Data shows that 10 per cent of students in New Brunswick are not immunized against measles as an outbreak in the province continues to grow.
New research from the University of Oregon finds the annual practice of ‘springing forward’ into daylight time affects productivity more than previously thought.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Researchers have uncovered links between the precursor to the world’s oldest writing system and the mysterious, intricate designs left behind by engraved cylindrical seals that were rolled across clay tablets about 6,000 years ago.
Elon Musk’s X has been modified so that accounts you’ve blocked on the social media platform can still see your public posts.
Actor Paul Rudd handed out bottles of water to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' is on the auction block nearly two decades after a thief stole the iconic shoes, convinced they were adorned with real jewels.
In another news release littered with Taylor Swift references, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation announced the winner of its "Concert of a Lifetime" giveaway Tuesday.
A labour impasse that has shutdown trade at British Columbia ports could put a damper on holiday shopping plans if no resolution can be reached soon.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media company was temporarily halted – twice – after a sudden and precipitous plunge on Election Day following a massive surge.
Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.
For tourists returning from vacation, a camera roll full of photos and a suitcase bursting with souvenirs are usually the closest they can come to bringing a piece of their holiday destination home with them.
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
A woman accusing Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a Dublin hotel in 2018 testified in an Irish court on Tuesday at the start of a civil case seeking financial damages against the mixed martial arts star.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was suspended by the NBA on Tuesday three games without pay for shoving a member of the media.
Auston Matthews is taking a seat. His teammates will try and fill the void.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
An unusual kind of crime is hitting grocery stores in Guelph and Brantford, as large quantities of butter are stolen off shelves.
A pedestrian was hit by a CTrain in downtown Calgary on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m.
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
A growing population, inflationary pressures and increased spending are all factors driving up Calgary's budget and its tax rate, the city said.
Depending on how the results shake out south of the border, Americans might start looking up how to move to Canada. A government department spokesperson says Canada.ca is designed to accommodate high traffic volumes.
Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
The Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) is biting its nails while waiting for the results to come in for the U.S. election and candidates' takes on protectionism.
The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge closed indefinitely, without warning.
The Norwood branch of the Edmonton Legion had two of their poppy boxes stolen ahead of Remembrance Day earlier this week.
Speaking to a crowd of 700 rural leaders Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith outlined her government's priorities, talking about updating the province's bill of rights and fighting the federal government over the carbon tax and the emissions cap, among other things. But Paul McLauchlin, the outgoing president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, says affordability should be the premier's No. 1 issue, suggesting her attention has been elsewhere.
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.
Seven witnesses testified in the second day of a coroner’s inquest looking into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl in 2022.
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
Today, Health Links has over 60 registered nurses available to answer health related questions. But 30 years ago, it was just one nurse who started it all.
The trial of a former Regina chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault continued on Tuesday morning, with two witnesses taking the stand.
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
Here's a look at the large pool of candidates for Regina's Ward 5.
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
A Saskatoon man, who has a history of spying on women, has pleaded not guilty to all 61 of his latest charges.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
Crews have been working to completely restore power to downtown North Bay after a transport truck made contact with a pole near McIntyre and Fisher Streets.
Evidence in the 2021 bush party murder trial indicates one of the suspects were surprised shots were fired during the party.
Healthcare staff at Trillium Care Retirement Home in Norwich and their supporters gathered outside the home Tuesday afternoon in a desperate bid to make people aware that their employer is refusing to pay them.
The man accused of assaulting two Muslim women in west London made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
Provincial police are investigating the death of one person following an incident involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train in Oro-Medonte.
As Americans cast ballots for the country’s next president, Michigan once again emerged as a crucial battleground in a highly competitive race.
Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.
Tom Lucier isn’t new to vandalism, but wasn’t expecting to get hit before his new place on Erie Street East opens.
A labour impasse that has shutdown trade at British Columbia ports could put a damper on holiday shopping plans if no resolution can be reached soon.
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Come spring, tourists and locals alike could have a new option for exploring B.C.'s capital city.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
A judge has ruled that a $510 million legal bill in the landmark $10 billion Robinson Huron Treaty settlement should be reviewed.
A 44-year-old man from Goulais River has been charged with several child pornography and related offences.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
