NEW YORK -- Stocks are climbing again Wednesday as investors applaud strong quarterly results from companies including Facebook, General Motors and Estee Lauder. Industries that have plunged this month, including technology and internet companies and retailers, all rose.

After a rally a day earlier, the S&P 500 index is now on track for its first two-day gain since late September. The index is still down 6.2 per cent in October and is headed for its worst monthly loss since August 2015.

Markets also rose in Europe and Asia.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 50 points, or 1.9 per cent, to 2,733 as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 417 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 25,292. The Nasdaq composite jumped 196 points, or 2.8 per cent, to 7,358. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 14 points, or 1 per cent, to 1,520.

The plunge in October wiped out a big rally over the previous three months. The third quarter was the stock market's best in five years.

The last winning streak for the S&P 500 was a three-day string of gains that ended on Sept. 20, the day of its latest record high. That was 28 trading days ago. According to Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial, that's one of the longest gaps since the Great Depression: the S&P 500 also went 28 days without a winning streak in 1970, 1994 and 2015.

FACEBOOK FACE LIFT: Facebook had a mixed third quarter, but the results appeared to be good enough to satisfy investors. After a 2.9 per cent gain Tuesday, the stock rose 4.6 per cent to $152.91.

Facebook has plummeted 30 per cent since reaching a record high in late July. That same month, Facebook reported weaker-than-expected user growth and said it's spending more on security, moderation and product development.

Investors worry that companies like Facebook will be subject to more regulation following several data privacy scandals as well as online election meddling from outside the U.S. Facebook is also facing harsh criticism that its platform is being used to inflame ethnic and religious conflict in Myanmar. On top of all that, high-tech stocks like Facebook have stumbled this month as investors looked for safer, steadier options.

Other high-flying internet and tech stocks did better than Facebook. Netflix jumped 7.3 per cent to $306.68 and Amazon soared 5.2 per cent to $1,610. Elsewhere, Apple gained 3.3 per cent to $220.24.

PUT IT IN DRIVE: General Motors did far better than expected in the third quarter as it raised prices in North America and its China division held up well. While auto sales in the U.S. are slowing and trade tensions between the U.S. and China threaten vehicle sales there, GM's profit and revenue surpassed Wall Street forecasts. The company also moved to cut costs by offering buyouts to about 18,000 white-collar employees in North America.

The stock jumped 8.9 per cent to $36.53.

THE QUOTE: Marina Severinovsky, an investment strategist at Schroders, said several different factors could help stocks over the next few weeks, including an increase in corporate stock repurchases and signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

"If there's any kind of movement, even a stay of execution, could be a positive for the market," she said. Severinovsky added that whatever the outcome of next week's midterm elections, stocks will probably rise once they are over.

"Markets tend to rally on certainty," she said.

BONDS: Bond prices dropped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.14 per cent from 3.11 per cent.

OVERSEAS: The French CAC 40 surged 2.3 per cent as aircraft maker Airbus and cosmetics maker L'Oreal's both jumped. Germany's DAX gained 1.4 per cent and Britain's FTSE 100 added 1.3 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.6 per cent. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.7 per cent.

Stock indexes overseas also tumbled in October. The DAX sank 6.5 per cent and the Hang Seng dropped 10.1 per cent. Mexico's Bolsa tumbled 11.8 per cent and the Kospi plunged 13.4 per cent. U.S. stocks had done far better than all of those indexes this year,

"The U.S. was showing extraordinary outperformance to the rest of the world and it wasn't necessarily justifiable," said Severinovsky.

SPOOKY, SCARY: Stocks have plunged this month as Wall Street was frightened by numerous potential problems including rising interest rates and the U.S.-China trade dispute. Both could impair economic growth and company profits. Investors are that much more nervous because corporate profit growth is already expected to slow in 2019 after it jumped this year, a big portion of which stemmed from the one-time corporate tax cut.

Some of the market's favourite stocks have taken enormous losses. Amazon has fallen more than 20 per cent in October, wiping out around $200 billion in market value. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has skidded 8.5 per cent, and it's on track for its worst month since November 2008.

METALS: Gold lost 0.8 per cent to $1,215 an ounce. Silver fell 1.2 per cent to $14.28 an ounce. Copper slipped 0.2 per cent to $2.66 a pound.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.8 per cent to $65.65 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 0.5 per cent to $75.58 per barrel in London.

Energy companies have lagged the market as U.S. crude has fallen 10 per cent this month.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113 yen from 112.96 yen. The euro fell to $1.1317 from $1.1342.