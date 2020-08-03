TORONTO -- U.S. stock markets started the month higher with Nasdaq hitting an all-time high, while the price of gold briefly surpassed US$2,000 an ounce.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.73 points at 26,563.05 in late morning trading. The S&P 500 index was up 16.29 points at 3,287.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 110.99 points at 10,856.26 after hitting a record high in earlier trading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange was closed for a provincial holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.52 US compared with 74.60 on Friday.

The September crude contract was up 45 cents at US$40.72 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was 24 cents at US$2.04 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract, which had the highest trading volume, was up 90 cents at US$1,986.80 an ounce after peaking at US$2,009.50. The September copper contract was up 4.6 cents at nearly US$2.91 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2020