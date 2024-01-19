U.S. stock market today: Wall Street climbs and may hit an all-time high for the first time in 2 years

Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Wall Street is rising Friday and may break past its all-time high set two years ago, before the highest inflation and interest rates in decades sent financial markets tanking worldwide.
The S&P 500 was up 1.2 per cent at 4,835 in afternoon trading, on pace to surpass its record closing level of 4,796.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 429 points, or 1.1 per cent, as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.5 per cent higher.
Two financial companies, Travelers and State Street, were helping lead the market after reporting stronger profit for the end of 2023 than analysts expected. Travelers jumped 6.1 per cent, and State Street rallied 2.2 per cent.
Tech stocks were also strong for a second straight day after heavyweight chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. delivered a better forecast for revenue this year than analysts expected. Broadcom rose six per cent, and Texas Instruments climbed 4.6 per cent after announcing its dividend.
Companies in the S&P 500 are likely to report only slight growth in overall profits for the fourth quarter of 2023, if any, if analysts’ estimates are accurate. But optimism is higher for 2024. Inflation is cooling, and the U.S. economy has so far managed to avoid a recession earlier seen as inevitable by many investors.
Those factors, along with strong expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply this year, are what have driven the S&P 500 to the brink of its record. It had earlier dropped as much as 25 per cent from its all-time high after inflation topped nine per cent to reach its most painful level since 1981.
The main medicine the Federal Reserve uses to break high inflation is high interest rates, which tighten the brakes on the entire economy by making borrowing more expensive.
With inflation down to 3.4 per cent, the big question on Wall Street now is how many times the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year and when it will begin. The Fed's main rate is at its highest level since 2001, and cuts would relax the pressure on the financial system and give a boost to investment prices.
Yields have already tumbled since autumn on such expectations, helping to give the stock market a head start in its rally. After topping five per cent in October, the yield on the 10-year treasury dropped back below four per cent.
This week, though, yields recovered some of those losses after reports showed the economy remains stronger than expected. While such solid numbers keep worries about a recession at bay, they could also keep upward pressure on inflation.
That in turn has forced traders to drop some bets that the Fed will begin cutting rates as soon as March. The Fed has been hinting at fewer rate cuts this year than investors had been betting on.
“The truth is likely somewhere between what the Fed is saying and what the market is expecting” about when cuts will begin, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “That will continue to cause dips and rips” for financial markets “until the two reconcile with each other.”
The 10-year yield edged up to 4.15 per cent from 4.14 per cent late Thursday.
Yields swiveled after a preliminary report suggested the mood among U.S. consumers is roaring higher. Sentiment may have jumped to its highest level since July 2021, according to the University of Michigan, which is important to markets because spending by consumers is the main driver of the economy.
Perhaps more importantly for the Fed, expectations for upcoming inflation among households seem to be anchored. A big worry for the Fed has been that such expectations could take off and trigger a vicious cycle that keeps inflation high.
A separate report said sales of previously occupied homes weakened in December, when economists were expecting improvement. The hope is that marks a bottom for the figure. If interest rates come down, so too could mortgage rates, which would help invigorate the industry.
On Wall Street, Spirit Airlines recovered some of its steep losses from earlier in the week. It rose 22.5 per cent after it said bookings for the peak holiday travel period were strong, and it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue at the high end of its earlier forecast.
The stock is nevertheless still down 57 per cent for the week after a federal judge blocked its purchase by JetBlue Airways out of worries it could lead to higher airfares.
Wayfair jumped 9.5 per cent after it said it would cut about 1,650 jobs, or 13 per cent of its workforce, to help it save more than $280 million annually.
On the losing end was PPG, even though the supplier of paints, coatings and other materials reported stronger profit for the end of 2023 than analysts expected. It fell 2.4 per cent after it also gave profit forecasts for the first three months of 2024 and for the full year that fell short of analysts’ expectations.
In stock markets abroad, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4 per cent to continue its strong gain since the start of the new year. Japan’s inflation rate slowed for a second straight month, upping the chance that the Bank of Japan may keep its ultra-low interest rates around a bit longer.
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
The future of Sports Illustrated was uncertain Friday after the owner of the iconic magazine and website laid off most or “probably all” of its guild-represented staff, its union said.
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
Four dogs and three puppies were seized from a "backyard breeder" in the Okanagan who was keeping the animals outside – where they suffered in frigid, snowy conditions, according to the BC SPCA.
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Many students at a historically Black college in Missouri returned from Christmas break this week dressed in black, mourning the suicide of a beloved administrator who had alleged bullying and racism by the school's white president.
Four high school students in Las Vegas were indicted Friday as adults on second-degree murder charges in the deadly beating of their schoolmate in November, a fight that was captured on cellphone video and had been widely shared across social media.
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly quietly introduced a bill Friday that would call for a binding statewide referendum on whether abortion should be banned after 14 weeks of pregnancy.
Harvard University, struggling to manage its campus response to the Israel-Hamas war, announced task forces on Friday to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia.
A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
An experienced hiker who had accomplished the "Triple Crown" of challenging cross-country trails died in New Hampshire's White Mountains during a solo hike in brutal conditions, including single-digit temperatures, harsh winds and waist-deep snow.
As he falls back in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself no longer the front-runner. But far away from Ottawa, he spent his last day in Nunavut trailing behind a different kind of pack. One made up of sled dogs.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.
Ava DuVernay kept hearing she had to read "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents." She had Isabel Wilkerson's book in galleys before it was published in 2020. Oprah Winfrey kept telling her to read it. But she put it off. It seemed an imposing read. Copies kept proliferating in her home.
Dolly Parton has a birthday gift for music lovers. The music legend shared in a post on Friday that she’s released four surprise songs in celebration of her 78th birthday.
A three-year project to build a children's playground and recreation area south of the Italian city of Naples has unearthed the ruins of a 2,000-year-old clifftop beach house.
Though it's only been open for a few days, the inaugural Mazaalai International Snow and Ice Festival reportedly already set a Guinness World Record – most people to descend an ice slide in one hour.
A new route opening up direct access between between Italy and Slovenia will spin passengers back more than a century to the times of the Habsburg empire.
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 216.7 points in the normal hill competition to finish behind gold medallist Nika Prevc of Slovenia and silver medallist Yuki Ito of Japan.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
