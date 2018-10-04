

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- U.S.-based short-seller Muddy Waters has taken aim at Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp.

Carson Block, the firm's head of research, says in a report published today that Manulife's life insurance subsidiary has just concluded a trial that could "significantly damage" the company and could lead to "billions of dollars of losses."

Muddy Waters says the trial involves one of Manulife's insurance contracts purchased by a hedge fund called Mosten Investment LP. The judge's decision is expected by the end of the year.

The research firm says Mosten argues that it can deposit an unlimited amount of money with Manulife through the contract and received an annualized guaranteed return of at least four per cent -- terms which could "financially cripple" the Canadian insurer.

Shares of Manulife were down nearly three per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange at midday after Muddy Waters announced its short position in Manulife.

Manulife did not immediately respond to a request for comment.