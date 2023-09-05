U.S. says 52 million air bag inflators are unsafe, should be recalled
U.S. auto safety regulators said Tuesday that 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi are unsafe and need to be recalled because they may rupture.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) first demanded the recall in May, but ARC rejected the demand. The agency issued an initial decision on Tuesday and set a public meeting for Oct. 5.
The inflators NHTSA is seeking to have recalled have been used in vehicles from 2000 through early 2018 produced by 12 automakers including General Motors, Ford Motor, Stellantis , Tesla, Toyota Motor and Volkswagen.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
