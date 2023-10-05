U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
The SEC said in a Thursday filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15.
The agency said that was despite Musk being served an investigative subpoena by the SEC and having raised no objections at the time it was served.
Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, said that the SEC has already taken Musk's testimony multiple times.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Here’s what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Canada witnesses decline in home construction rates, falling below pandemic-era numbers: report
A recent report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternative shows that new housing construction is at a lower level today than it was at the worst point in the pandemic economy shutdown.
Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Annular solar eclipse this month will be partially visible to Canadians — and is the subject of a NASA study
Canadians will have an opportunity to see an annular solar eclipse later this month — one which is also providing NASA a chance to study our atmosphere in greater detail.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring former Nazi and U of A chancellor, university won't comment
The University of Alberta is not offering any comment after the Governor General's office apologized for awarding the Order of Canada to former university chancellor and Nazi veteran Peter Savaryn.
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region's Armenians
Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan's campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying powerful weapons to Azerbaijan ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the ethnic Armenian enclave back under its control, officials and experts say.
Trump 'temporarily' drops $500M lawsuit against former lawyer-turned-witness Michael Cohen
Donald Trump has dropped his $500-million lawsuit against Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer who is now a key witness in a criminal case against him, Cohen and a Trump spokesperson said Thursday night. But the former president did not waive his right to sue again.
Bangladesh gets first uranium shipment from Russia for its Moscow-built nuclear power plant
Bangladesh on Thursday received the first uranium shipment from Russia to fuel the country's only nuclear power plant, still under construction by Moscow. Once finished, the plant is expected to boost Bangladesh's national electrical grid and help the South Asian nation's growing economy.
Canada not pressing Ukraine for wartime election, urges allies to keep unity for Kyiv
Canada does not plan to press Ukraine to hold a wartime election, focusing instead on broader democratic efforts. A senior bureaucrat overseeing Europe for Global Affairs Canada told a Senate committee that Ottawa is supporting efforts to weed out corruption and engage civil society.
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars fanatic who was encouraged by a chatbot 'girlfriend' to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow nearly two years ago.
Father weeps as 3 charged with murder in his toddler's fentanyl death at NYC daycare
Nicholas Dominici's dad said he had hoped to have a photo of his son's kindergarten graduation four years from now. "But sadly what I have is a reminder of his death," Otoniel Feliz said, weeping as he held up a photo of his son. The toddler died last month after he and three other young children were sickened by what officials said was exposure to fentanyl at their Bronx daycare centre.
Being a vegetarian might be in your DNA
Going meatless may not be just a matter of willpower, according to a new study.
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
Reba McEntire on collaborating with Dolly Parton, looking 'tough sexy' and living 'Not That Fancy'
On Friday, country music and entertainment icon Reba McEntire will release a new album to partner with her new book, 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.'
SZA postpones Toronto concert minutes before doors open due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.