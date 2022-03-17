U.S. premarket lower, world shares mixed after Fed rate hike

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

MORE Business News