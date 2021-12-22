U.S. opens probe into Tesla letting drivers play video games

Vince Patton plays a video game in his Tesla on a closed course in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 8, 2021. (Gillian Flaccus / AP) Vince Patton plays a video game in his Tesla on a closed course in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 8, 2021. (Gillian Flaccus / AP)

MORE Business News