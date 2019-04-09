U.S. moves to put new tariffs on billions' worth of EU imports
In this Nov. 20, 2014, file photo, bottles of Beaujolais Nouveau wine are displayed in a wine store at Issy Les Moulineaux, outskirts of Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 6:07AM EDT
LONDON -- The United States is considering putting tariffs on $11 billion in EU goods per year to offset what it says are unfair European subsidies for planemaker Airbus.
While the size of the potential tariffs is relatively small compared with the hundreds of billions the U.S. and China are taxing in their trade war, it suggests a breakdown in talks with the European Union over trade. The U.S. and EU have been negotiating since last year about how to avoid tariffs.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office released late Monday a list of EU products, including Airbus planes, it would tax in anticipation of a ruling by the World Trade Organization this summer. The U.S. expects the WTO will say it can take countermeasures to offset EU subsidies for Airbus.
