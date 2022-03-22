U.S. markets point higher after tough inflation talk from Fed

A man wearing a face mask stands near a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong on March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A man wearing a face mask stands near a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong on March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MORE Business News