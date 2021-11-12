U.S. lawsuit over Subway tuna now says chicken, pork, cattle DNA were detected

A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as she walks past a boarded-up storefront and a Subway restaurant sign, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as she walks past a boarded-up storefront and a Subway restaurant sign, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MORE Business News