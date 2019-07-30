

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- The United States Department of Commerce has launched antidumping and countervailing duty investigations of utility scale wind tower imports from Canada and three other countries.

The investigations will determine if the towers are being dumped in the U.S. and are receiving unfair subsidies.

The move was initiated based on petitions filed by the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, which includes Arcosa Wind Towers Inc. of Dallas and Broadwind Towers Inc. of Manitowoc, Wis.

The alleged dumping margins are 53.63 to 61.59 per cent for Canada and there are 30 alleged subsidy programs for Canada.

The department will impose duties if the investigations back up the claims and if the U.S. International Trade Commission determines that dumped and/or unfairly subsidized imports caused injury to the U.S. industry.

Imports of wind towers from Canada totalled US$60.2 million last year from Canada, US$37.4 million from Indonesia, US$50 million from Korea and US$21.4 million from Vietnam.