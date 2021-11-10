U.S. Justice Department sues Uber for allegedly overcharging people with disabilities

Customers with disabilities across the United States have been overcharged by Uber since 2016 for allegedly taking too long to load into their designated vehicle, according to a federal civil lawsuit the Justice Department filed on Wednesday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/CNN) Customers with disabilities across the United States have been overcharged by Uber since 2016 for allegedly taking too long to load into their designated vehicle, according to a federal civil lawsuit the Justice Department filed on Wednesday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/CNN)

