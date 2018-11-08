U.S. judge blocks TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline
Pipes ready for the Keystone XL pipeline are shown shown in Gascoyne, N.D., on Wednesday April 22, 2015. (Alex Panetta/The Canadian Press)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 11:17PM EST
A U.S. federal judge has blocked TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline, ruling that the Trump administration failed to properly consider environmental concerns when it approved the project.
U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris issued the ruling Thursday, ordering a new environmental review.
The 1,897-kilometre pipeline would carry oil from Alberta’s oilsands to Nebraska.
