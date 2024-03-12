U.S. inflation up again in February in latest sign that price pressures remain elevated

Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Consumer prices in the United States picked up last month, a sign that inflation remains a persistent challenge for the Federal Reserve and for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, both of which are counting on a steady easing of price pressures this year.
Prices rose 0.4 per cent from January to February, higher than the previous month's figure of 0.3 per cent, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Compared with a year earlier, consumer prices rose 3.2 per cent last month, faster than January's 3.1 per cent annual pace.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called "core" prices also climbed 0.4 per cent from January to February, matching the previous month's increase and a faster pace than is consistent with the Fed's 2 per cent target. Core inflation is watched especially closely because it typically provides a better read of where inflation is likely headed.
Pricier gas pushed up overall inflation, with pump prices rising 3.8 per cent just from January to February. Grocery prices, though, were unchanged last month and are up just 1 per cent from a year earlier. The cost of clothing, used cars and rent also increased in February, raising the inflation figure.
Despite February's elevated figures, most economists expect inflation to continue slowly declining this year. At the same time, the uptick last month may underscore the Fed's cautious approach toward interest rate cuts.
Overall inflation has plummeted from a peak of 9.1 per cent in June 2022, though it's now easing more slowly than it did last spring and summer. The prices of some goods, from appliances to furniture to used cars, are actually falling after clogged supply chains during the pandemic had sent prices soaring higher. There are more new cars on dealer lots and electronics on store shelves.
By contrast, prices for dental care, car repairs, and other services are still rising faster than they did before the pandemic. Car insurance has shot higher, reflecting rising costs for repairs and replacement. And after having sharply raised pay for nurses and other in-demand staff, hospitals are passing their higher wage costs on to patients in the form of higher prices.
Voter perceptions of inflation are sure to occupy a central place in this year's presidential election. Despite a healthy job market and a record-high stock market, polls show that many Americans blame President Joe Biden for the surge in consumer prices that began in 2021. Though inflationary pressures have significantly eased, average prices remain about far above where they stood three years ago.
In his State of the Union speech last week, Biden highlighted steps he has taken to reduce costs, like capping the price of insulin for Medicare patients. The president also criticized many large companies for engaging in "price gouging" and so-called "shrinkflation," in which a company shrinks the amount of product inside a package rather than raising the price.
"Too many corporations raise prices to pad their profits, charging more and more for less and less," Biden said.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled in congressional testimony last week that the central bank is getting closer to cutting rates. After meeting in January, Fed officials said in a statement that they needed "greater confidence" that inflation was steadily falling to their 2 per cent target level. Since then, several of the Fed's policymakers have said they believe prices will keep declining. One reason, they suggested, is that consumers are increasingly pushing back against higher prices by seeking out cheaper alternatives.
Most economists expect the Fed's first rate cut to occur in June, though May is also possible. When the Fed cuts its benchmark rate, over time it reduces borrowing costs for mortgages, car loans, credit cards and business loans.
One factor that could keep inflation elevated is the still-healthy economy. Though most economists had expected a recession to occur last year, hiring and growth were strong and remain healthy. The economy expanded 2.5 per cent last year and could grow at about the same pace in the first three months of this year, according to the Federal Reserve's Atlanta branch.
Last week, the Labor Department said employers added a robust 275,000 jobs in February, the latest in a streak of solid hiring gains, and the unemployment rate stayed below 4% for the 25th straight month. That is the longest such streak since the 1960s.
Still, the unemployment rate rose from 3.7 per cent to 3.9per cent, and wage growth slowed. Both trends could make the Fed feel more confident that the economy is cooling, which could help keep inflation falling and lead the central bank to begin cutting rates.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Debate over a labour dispute between Saskatchewan teachers and the province heated up in the legislature Monday, with the Opposition demanding the government get a deal done.
The family of Brantley Lamb is praising their hometown of Wynyard, Sask. after community members came together to raise tens of thousands of dollars to support the young hockey fan's battle against cancer.
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
Support for Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears to have remained steady over the last three months, however his approval ratings remain significantly lower than when he was re-elected in 2022.
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
India has implemented a controversial citizenship law that has been widely criticized for excluding Muslims, a minority community whose concerns have heightened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced early Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, bowing to international pressure to save the country overwhelmed by violent gangs that some experts say have unleashed a low-scale civil war.
The UN envoy focusing on sexual violence in conflict warned Israel on Monday that the finding of 'clear and convincing information' that some hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel were subjected to sexual violence 'does not in any way legitimize further hostilities.'
Five people, including three children, were killed in western Illinois when a school bus and semitruck collided on a highway Monday, authorities said.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump hope to clinch their parties' U.S. presidential nominations with dominant victories in a slate of state primaries on Tuesday as the 2024 fight for the White House moves into a new phase.
An aid ship loaded with food set sail for Gaza on Tuesday in a pilot program for the opening of a sea corridor to the territory, where the five-month-old Israel-Hamas war has driven hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she stopped at a recently built downtown Victoria rental apartment building Monday before meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, where housing was slated to top the agenda.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
Four astronauts from four countries caught a lift back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday to end a half-year mission at the International Space Station.
An estimated 19.5 million people watched Sunday night's 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC. That's the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.
There was no envelop mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino casually announced 'Oppenheimer' had won best picture.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
Reddit on Monday said it expects to price shares between US$31 and US$34 each when it makes its long-anticipated initial public offering, which will make it the first social media company to go public in years.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
Connor Hellebuyck collected his 30th win for the Winnipeg Jets this season with a 23-save performance in a 3-0 shutout of the Washington Capitals on Monday.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
