U.S. futures turn around on strong performance from retailers
Wall Street nearly recouped overnight losses and was inching toward gains Tuesday after some bell-weather retailers reported strong second-quarter earnings, suggesting that Americans have continued to spend despite the worst inflation in 40 years.
Futures for the Dow and S&P each fell less than 1% in premarket trading.
Retail giants Walmart and Home Depot, whose quarterly financial results often give investors insight into broader consumer habits, both reported strong second quarter earnings, giving markets a boost before the opening bell.
Walmart earned $5.15 billion, or $1.77 adjusted for one-time costs and charges, easily topping Wall Street's target of $1.62 per shares. Sales also beat analysts projections and shares rose more than 4% before the opening bell.
Home Depot reported record quarterly profit and revenue, but shares dipped less than 1% as the home improvement retailer maintained its guidance for the year.
Stocks in July had their best month in a year-and-a-half, but some analysts say prices haven't properly reflected real risks.
"It doesn't seem to matter what the news is, there is just a huge appetite to buy stocks. And to keep buying," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. "Talk of the bottom having already been priced in seems somewhat premature. Should the market turn down again after all this long positioning, it will fall with a thunderous impact. Buyers beware."
Shares in Europe rose and Asian markets were mixed a day after China reported negative economic data and analysts warned that volatility may lie ahead.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed and finished at 28,868.91. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2% to 2,533.52. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,105.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed course and was down 1.1% at 19,830.52, while the Shanghai Composite gained nearly 0.1% to 3,277.88.
Markets reacted to news that China's central bank cut a key interest rate, acknowledging more needed to be done to shore up its economy. The move is the latest warning for markets already on edge over record-high inflation and fears about recessions in the U.S. and elsewhere.
China is the world's second-largest consumer of crude oil, so the news weighed on energy prices on Monday, but were back up slightly on Tuesday. U.S. crude gained 74 cents to $90.15 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 43 cents to $95.53.
In Europe, France's CAC 40 added 0.4% in midday trading and Germany's DAX rose 0.5%. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.7%.
Global investors are worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hit the brakes too hard and send the economy into a recession. Any signal that inflation could be peaking or retreating has helped ease some of those worries.
"Lack of direction is what investors will be suffering until we see clearer signs of inflation abating. And that will take time, as we must see a couple of encouraging data points to call the central banks' inflation fight successful. The lack of clear direction is driving the markets up and down," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.
Investors are also keeping a close watch on how inflation is affecting businesses and consumers. Spending has slowed and the broader economy has already contracted for two straight quarters.
Following Walmart and Home Depot, Target reports results on Wednesday. The U.S. Commerce Department also releases its July retail sales report on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect modest 0.2% growth from June, when sales rose 1%.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 134.39 Japanese yen from 133.27 yen. The euro cost $1.0130, down from $1.0165.
MORE Business News
-
OPINION
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.