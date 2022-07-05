U.S. futures slip as inflation, energy weigh on growth
U.S. futures slip as inflation, energy weigh on growth
Wall Street futures slipped Tuesday after the Independence Day holiday following declines in Europe and an upbeat session in Asia.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials fell 0.6 per cent, as did futures for the S&P 500.
The war in Ukraine and its impact on energy supplies are casting a shadow over the global economic outlook at a time when central banks are raising interest rates to slow inflation.
The International Energy Agency said in a report Tuesday that high prices for natural gas and supply fears due to the war in Ukraine will crimp economic activity, slowing the growth in demand in coming years.
The Paris-based agency forecast global demand for natural gas will rise by 140 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2025, less than half the increase of 370 bcm seen in the previous five-year period. It said the revised forecast is mostly due to expectations of slower economic growth rather than buyers switching from gas to coal, oil or renewable energy.
A recent report by Fitch Ratings said a technical recession in the region using the euro was increasingly likely due to disruptions in Russian gas supplies to Europe.
In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX fell 1.2 per cent, as did the CAC 40 in Paris. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 1.1 per cent.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gathered top employer and labor union representatives at his Berlin office Monday to seek ways of addressing the impact of rising prices while preventing a spiral of inflation in Europe's biggest economy.
Benchmarks in Asia were mostly higher on hopes for an easing of trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.0 per cent to finish at 26,423.47. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.8 per cent to 2,341.78. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent to 21,856.85. The Shanghai Composite was little changed, losing less than 0.1 per cent to 3,404.03.
China's Commerce Ministry said Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about coordinating economic policy between the two biggest economies and maintaining the stability of supply chains.
In a statement, it also said the Chinese side "expressed its concern over issues such as the removal of additional tariffs and sanctions imposed by the United States on China and fair treatment of Chinese companies." The two sides agreed to continue their discussions, it said.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent to 6,629.30 after the central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate for a third time in three straight months, changing the cash rate to 1.35 per cent from 0.85 per cent. The Reserve Bank of Australia's half a percentage point rise on Tuesday was the same size as its June increase.
When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its monthly board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years.
Global investors have been worried about surging inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession in some economies. Minutes of the latest policy meeting of the Federal Reserve are due out on Wednesday and could bring hints on future policy.
Meanwhile, a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in Europe, the U.S. and parts of Asia is also looming, bringing the threat of a reversion to pandemic precautions.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude shed 49 cents to $107.94 a barrel. It gained $2.67 on Friday to $108.43 a barrel. Trading was closed Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.84 to $111.66a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 136.09 Japanese yen from 135.69 yen. The euro cost $1.0291, down from $1.0423.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?
With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
OPINION | Should you still be saving money with inflation at 7.7 per cent?
With inflation reaching a 40-year high, many Canadians have been left in a state of worry. Not only about the rising prices of consumer goods, but whether or not they should continue to save money. It’s not such a simple question, and it depends greatly on your circumstances, contributor Christopher Liew explains in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Almost half of Canadians are doing worse financially than the previous year: survey
As inflation rates soar to the highest they've been in Canada in nearly forty years, nearly half of Canadians say that right now, they're doing worse financially than they were at this time last year.
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.